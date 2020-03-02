GINGER AND SPRING ONION OVEN-STEAMED FISH
Ingredients:
8 spring onions
1 (3 inch) piece ginger
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 (6 oz) 1-inch thick cod, haddock, red snapper, sea bass or halibut fillets
1/4 c. soy sauce
2 T. sherry
2 T. rice wine vinegar
2 t. sesame oil
1 t. sugar
1 t. black pepper
1/3 c. fresh cilantro chopped
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
2. Chop the 6 scallions and spread them in the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Chop the ginger and add it to the pan. Sprinkle the garlic in the bottom of the pan as well.
3. Fold an 18 x 12 piece of foil lengthwise to create an 18 x 6-inch sling. Spray with cooking spray. Place the foil lengthwise with the extra foil hanging over the edges of the pan. Place the fish on the sling so they are not touching.
4. Whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour in the pan on top of the ginger and scallions. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the fish reaches a temperature of 130 degrees.
5. Remove the fish from the pan and place on a serving dish. Pour the sauce on top of the fish. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and the other 2 scallions cut on the bias.