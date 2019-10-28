Chef Carla Lawrence makes some CHEESY BLT MUFFINS from her restaurant.
CHEESY BLT MUFFINS
Ingredients
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 2 eggs
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 cup crumbled cooked bacon (about 15 strips)
• 1/2 cup chopped seeded plum tomatoes
• ½ cup chopped Spinach
• 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
• 1 teaspoon each salt & pepper
Directions
• 1. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and sugar. In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, eggs and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in the bacon, tomatoes and spinach, cheese, salt and pepper.
• 2. Fill greased muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350° for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan.