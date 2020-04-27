Karla Lawrence creates a tasty treat using fresh fruit.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons butter plus 4 tablespoons, at room temperature, divided
1⁄2 cup granulated sugar 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup white whole-wheat flour
Directions:
1 teaspoon baking powder 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 cup milk
1 cup fresh blackberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
1⁄2 cup sliced chopped almonds
1⁄4 cup turbinado sugar
Artisan Kitchen
Recipe File Chef Karla Lawrence
BLACK & BLUE BERRY BARS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch-square baking pan with 2 teaspoons butter.
Beat the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, granulated sugar and oil in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or with a hand mixer, until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth.
Whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until halfway combined. Add milk and mix just until combined. Do not overmix.
Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Sprinkle blackberries and blueberries over the top and lightly press them into the batter. Sprinkle with almonds and turbinado sugar.
Bake until puffed and golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes.
Let cool slightly, then cut into 9 squares.