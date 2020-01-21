Chef Karla Lawrence prepares a CARAMELIZED ONION PIE

CARAMELIZED ONION PIE

Ingredients

• 6 medium Sweet onions, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons Vegetable oil

• 6 large eggs

• 1 cup soft bread crumbs

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley

• Green onions for garnish

Directions

• 1. Preheat oven to 350. In a large skillet, saute onions in oil until soft and well caramelized,

season well with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Stir in the bread crumbs, cheese,

parsley and onions.

• 2. Place in a greased 10-in. pie pan or cast iron skillet. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a knife

inserted in the center comes out clean.