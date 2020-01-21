Chef Karla Lawrence prepares a CARAMELIZED ONION PIE
CARAMELIZED ONION PIE
Ingredients
• 6 medium Sweet onions, thinly sliced
• 2 tablespoons Vegetable oil
• 6 large eggs
• 1 cup soft bread crumbs
• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
• Green onions for garnish
Directions
• 1. Preheat oven to 350. In a large skillet, saute onions in oil until soft and well caramelized,
season well with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Stir in the bread crumbs, cheese,
parsley and onions.
• 2. Place in a greased 10-in. pie pan or cast iron skillet. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a knife
inserted in the center comes out clean.