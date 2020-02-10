Chef Karla Lawrence prepares a Chicken Stuffed Pepper
Chicken Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients
• 6 Cubanelle peppers, Anaheim or mild banana peppers
• 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
• 3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
• 1 cup salsa
• 1 cup soft bread crumbs
• 1 cup cooked long grain rice
• 2 cups Enchilada Sauce
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Cut and discard tops from peppers; remove seeds. In a large bowl, mix eggs, chicken, salsa, bread crumbs and rice. Spoon into peppers.
Spread Enchilada sauce onto bottom of a 13x9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with peppers. Bake, covered, 60-65 minutes or until peppers are tender.