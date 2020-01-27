LAYERED GREEK SALAD / DIP
Ingredients
• 1 carton (10 ounces) hummus
• 1 cup refrigerated tzatziki sauce
• 1 cup chopped bell peppers
• 1/2 cup chopped peeled cucumber
• 1/2 cup chopped marinated artichoke hearts
• 1/2 cup chopped pitted Kalamata olives,
• 1/2 cup chopped pepperoncini
• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
• Baked pita chips or warm pita bread
Directions
• In a 9-in. deep-dish pie plate or clear bowl, layer first 6 ingredients; top with olives and pepperoncini. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Refrigerate until serving. Serve with pita.