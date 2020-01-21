Chef Karla Lawrence makes PEANUT BUTTER PROTEIN POWER BALLS

Ingredients

• 1-1/2 cups favorite Granola

• 1/2 cup almond butter or creamy peanut butter

• 1/2 cup chia seeds

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1/4 cup vanilla or chocolate protein powder

• 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

• Additional unsweetened shredded coconut, or toasted coconut

Directions

• 1. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm enough to roll. Shape into 1-1/2-in. balls. Roll in additional coconut if desired. Store in the refrigerator.