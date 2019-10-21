Chef Karla Lawrence makes a Sautéed Green Beans in Bistro Mustard Vinaigrette live from Shandies Restaurant.
Sautéed Green Beans in Bistro Mustard Vinaigrette Ingredients • 1 pound fresh green beans, ends trimmed • 2 tablespoons butter or bacon grease • ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard • 1½ teaspoons red wine vinegar • ¼ cup minced sweet onion • 1 small garlic clove, minced • ½ teaspoon minced fresh thyme • 1 Tablespoon honey • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil • 4 pcs cooked bacon, crumbled • ¼ cup roasted red peppers, chopped How to Make It 1. Saute beans in large skillet over medium high heat with the butter or bacon grease. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until Tender crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, whisk mustard, vinegar, shallot, garlic, thyme and honey together in bowl. Whisking constantly, drizzle in oil. 3. Add vinaigrette and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring back up to heat, add in the bacon and peppers. Serve.