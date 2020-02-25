CHEF KARLA PREPARES NEW ENGLAND COD AND POTATO CAKES
NEW ENGLAND COD AND POTATO CAKES
INGREDIENTS:
• 12 to 14 oz. Yukon Gold potato, unpeeled
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 4 scallions, white and light green parts minced, dark green parts sliced thin
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
• 1 teaspoon table salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper
• 1 (1-pound) skinless cod fillet, cut into 2-inch pieces
• 1 large egg, lightly beaten
• ¾ cup panko bread crumbs
• ½ cup vegetable oil, for frying
Directions: Using paring knife, poke potato 8 times over entire surface. Place in bowl, cover, and microwave until knife glides easily through flesh and potato yields to gentle pressure, 10 to 15 minutes, flipping potato after 7 minutes. Halve lengthwise and let cool, cut side up, for 10 minutes. 2 While potatoes cools, melt butter in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add minced scallions, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Add cod and cook until thickest pieces of cod just begin to flake, 5 to 7 minutes, flipping cod halfway through cooking. Set aside. 3 Peel potato and pass through potato ricer or mash with potato masher. Measure ¾ cup very firmly packed potato and transfer to bowl. Fluff with fork. Add cod mixture and sliced scallions and gently stir to combine (cod will break up). Add egg and gently stir to combine. Spray large plate and ⅓-cup dry measuring cup with vegetable oil spray. Scoop level amount of mixture and drop onto prepared plate. Repeat with remaining mixture to make 8 mounds. Distribute any remaining mixture evenly among mounds. Freeze for 15 minutes. (Alternatively, plate can be wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.) 4 Place panko in large zipper-lock bag and lightly crush with rolling pin. Transfer to shallow dish. Carefully pat each mound into 2½-inch-wide, 1-inch-thick disk. Coat top and bottom of each disk with panko, pressing gently to adhere. Return cakes to plate. 5 Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Place cakes in skillet and cook, without moving them, until first side is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Carefully flip cakes and cook until second side is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer cakes to paper towel–lined plate and let drain for 1 minute. Serve with your favorite tartar sauce or Lemon slices.