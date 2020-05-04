Master Chef Karla Lawrence whips up a fresh and tasty dish with quinoa, fresh strawberries and goat cheese. Perfect side dish or dessert.
STRAWBERRY BASIL QUINOA SALAD with GOAT CHEESE Ingredients:
3 cups water 1 1⁄2 cups quinoa
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄3 cup lemon juice
1⁄3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
Directions:
1 teaspoon ground pepper 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
3 cups diced strawberries
3/4 cup chopped fresh basil 1 cup goat cheese crumbles
Combine water, quinoa and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the quinoa is tender and the water is absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, oil, maple syrup, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.
Add the cooked quinoa, strawberries, basil and goat cheese to the dressing; stir to combine. Cool in refrigerator until time to serve and enjoy!