Chef Karla Lawrence fixes a delicious lemon-fennel poached salmon entree
LEMON-FENNEL POACHED SALMON Ingredients:
1 medium bulb fennel with fronds (about 1 pound), trimmed and thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish
1⁄2 cup dry white wine
1 lemon, thinly sliced, plus wedges for garnish
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon coriander seeds
Directions:
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
1 1⁄4 pounds salmon fillet, skin-on, cut into 4 portions
4 cups water
4- 1 teaspoon butter pats Salt & pepper
Combine sliced fennel, wine, lemon slices, garlic, coriander seeds and fennel seeds in a large high-sided skillet or large pot. Place salmon, skin-side up, on top. Add water, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until the fish is just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer the salmon to a plate.
Increase heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover and cook until the fennel is tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid and drain.
To serve, place a piece of butter in each of 4 shallow bowls. Divide the fennel mixture among the bowls. Top with the salmon & ladle 1/4 cup of the reserved cooking liquid over each serving. Sprinkle with reserved fennel fronds and lemon wedges, if desired. and season with salt and pepper.