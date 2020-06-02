Chef Karla Lawrence offers a new twist on a traditional favorite
PIMENTO CHEESE DEVILED EGGS WITH BACON
Ingredients:
12 large eggs
1⁄2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped jarred pimientos
1⁄4 cup chopped green onions, plus more for serving
Directions:
1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder
1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon ground pepper
3 pcs cooked crispy bacon, crumbled
Place eggs in a single layer in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a full boil over high heat. Remove from heat and cover. Let sit for 15 minutes. Pour out the hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle.
Peel the eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Gently remove the yolks and place in a food processor. Add cheese, mayonnaise, pimientos, green onions, garlic powder,onion powder, hot sauce, salt and pepper; process until smooth.
Spoon or pipe about 1 tablespoon of the filling into each egg white half. Top with additional green onions & crispy bacon crumbles, if desired.