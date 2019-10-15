Chef Karla Lawrence makes a delicious southern creamed corn.
SOUTHERN SWEET ONION CREAMED CORN
Ingredients
- • 6 bacon strips, chopped
- • 1 large sweet onion, chopped
- • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- • 5 cups frozen corn (about 24 ounces), thawed
- • 1/2 cup sour cream
- • 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
- • 2 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
- • 1 1Ž2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- • 1/2 teaspoon salt
- • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- • 1Ž4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed and softened
Directions
- • 1. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.
- • 2. Cook and stir onion and sweet red pepper in bacon drippings over medium-high heat until tender, 5-6 minutes.
- • 3. Add in corn, sour cream, brown sugar, parsley, paprika, salt, pepper, cayenne and bacon. Cook until heated through, Stir in cream cheese and stir until well incorporated. Remove from heat. Serve.