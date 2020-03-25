Creamy Thai Mushroom Soup
Ingredients • 32 oz. vegetable broth • 1 pound sliced fresh shitake mushrooms • 1 tablespoon dried wakame (brown) seaweed crushed • 1 tablespoon olive oil • ¾ teaspoon salt, or to taste • 3 cloves garlic, minced • 2 (14 ounce) cans unsweetened coconut milk • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro • 2 tablespoons lime juice • 1 tablespoon tamari, or to taste
Directions 1. Bring broth to a boil in a large saucepan, then stir in the sliced mushrooms. Remove from heat and let sit for 20 minutes. Place the wakame in a small bowl, and cover with warm water; set aside. 2. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Strain the mushrooms from the vegetable broth and squeeze dry; reserve the broth. Stir the mushrooms into the pot; cook and stir until the mushrooms have browned and are tender, about 15 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk and reserved vegetable broth and salt. Drain the wakame and squeeze out excess water. Add the wakame to the pot along with the cilantro, lime juice, and tamari. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer to let the flavors mingle, about 20 minutes.