INDIAN SPICED ROASTED CHICKPEAS
Ingredients • 2 cups canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained. Pat dry • 1 tablespoon lemon juice • 2 tablespoons olive oil • 1 teaspoon brown sugar • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon • 1 teaspoon garam masala • ¼ teaspoon Fresh cracked black pepper or to taste • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste • 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. 2. Place chickpeas on a paper towel lined plate and microwave for 8 to 10 minutes or until the chickpeas have started to dry and starting to split open. This helps them to dry out and become crispier. 3. Transfer the chickpeas to a medium bowl. Stir together the chickpeas, lemon juice, olive oil, brown sugar, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, garam masala, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt in a mixing bowl. Spread the chickpea mixture in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. 4. Roast in the preheated oven until the chickpeas are dark brown in spots, crisp, and have shrunk quite a bit, 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time. Cool to room temperature before serving.