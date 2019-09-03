Home Experts - Compozit Home Systems - 9-3-2019 drowton drowton 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ralph discusses specials and advantages to composite windows versus vinyl and wood. Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save drowton Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.