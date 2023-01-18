Home Experts - Dean Owen, CPA - 01/17/2023 drowton drowton Author email Jan 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dean Owen offers details on what you can still do to help offset 2022 tax liability. Dean Owen discusses some things you can still do to change your tax liabilty for 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Home Experts Dean Owen Cpa Taxes Tax Filing 2022 Tax Return drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today