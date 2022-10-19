Home Experts - Dean Owen, CPA - 10/18/2022 drowton drowton Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dean Owen discusses ERC Payments from COVID 19 and planning to avoid tax filing surprises. Dean Owen discusses ERC, or employee retention credits for small businesses and things to do to ensure no big tax surprises come next spring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Home Experts Dean Owen Cpa Taxes Tax Filing Tax Planning Erc Payments drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today