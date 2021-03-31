Home Experts - Dean Owen, CPA - 3/30/2021 drowton drowton Author email Mar 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CPA Dean Owen discusses the latest tax changes due to COVID 19 as well as things to consider when filing this year's taxes. Stimulus questions also answered. Dean Owen, CPA answers questions regarding tax filing, tax extensions and effects of COVID 19 on the tax system. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Experts Dean Owen Cpa Taxes Tax Filing Covid 19 Stimulus Check drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today