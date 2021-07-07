Home Experts - Dean Owen, CPA - 7/06/2021 drowton drowton Author email Jul 7, 2021 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Child care tax credit payments and other tax related questions are the focus of Dean Owen's answers in this segment. Dean Owen provides answers to today's tax questions including the latest child care tax credit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Experts Dean Owen Cpa Taxes Child Care Credit drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today