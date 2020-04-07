Home Experts - Divine Design Center - 4/7/2020 - Part 1 of 2 drowton drowton Author email Apr 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Smith discusses changes in business routine due to COVID-19 and new way to shop and receive decor ideas virtually. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Experts Divine Design Virtual Design Covid-19 Buy Local drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today