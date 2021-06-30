Home Experts - Divine Design Center - 6/29/2021 drowton drowton Author email Jun 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Smith answers questions about kitchen and bath makeovers. Carol Smith discusses bathroom and kitchen makeovers and planning for a "fall install". Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Experts Divine Design Carol Smith Kitchen Remodel Bathroom Remodel Cabinets drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today