Home Experts - Divine Design Center - 9/21/2021 drowton drowton Author email Sep 23, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Experts from Divine Design Center offer ideas for redecorating kitchens and baths. Raquel Langston and Gela Wilson answer questions related to home remodeling and decorating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Experts Divine Design Redecorating Kitchens Baths Tile Flooring Vinyl Plank Flooring drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today