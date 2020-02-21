Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 2/20/2020 - Part 1 drowton drowton Author email Feb 21, 2020 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorneys discuss pending litigation against the makers of Zantac. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zantac Lawsuit Personal Injury Bryant Law Center Mark Bryant Emily Roark drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today