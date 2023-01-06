Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 01/05/2023 - Part 2 drowton drowton Author email Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Attorneys return for part 2 in the discussion with personal injury cases and pending mass tort against the makers of Tylenol. Attorneys return for part 2 of 2 in answering personal injury questions and discussing the mass tort with makers of Tylenol. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legal Line Bryant Law Center Mark Bryant Emily Roark Mass Tort Tylenol Lawsuit drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today