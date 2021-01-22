Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 1/21/2021 - Part 2 of 2 drowton drowton Author email Jan 22, 2021 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorneys Teris Swanson and Kevin Shannon from the Bryant Law Center return to answer more questions related to personal injury. Part 2 of 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Bryant Law Center Kevin Shannon Teris Swanson Attorneys Lawyers Lawsuits Personal Injury drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today