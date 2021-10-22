Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 10/21/2021 - Part 1 drowton drowton Author email Oct 22, 2021 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joe Roark offers advice on divorce questions. Attorney Joe Roark answers questions regarding divorce. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Attorneys Divorce Joe Roark Bryant Law Center drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today