Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 10/21/2021 - Part 2 drowton drowton Author email Oct 22, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorney Teris Swanson offers advice on criminal defense questions. Attorney Teris Swanson answers questions regarding criminal defense Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Bryant Law Center Teris Swanson Attorneys Criminal Defense Divorce drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today