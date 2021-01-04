Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 12/31/2020 drowton drowton Author email Jan 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorneys Mark Bryant and Emily Roark discuss issues and questions surrounding DUI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Bryant Law Center Mark Bryant Emily Roark Dui Criminal Defense Attorneys Lawyers drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today