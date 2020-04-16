Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 4/16/2020 - Part 1 of 2 drowton drowton Author email Apr 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorney Mark Bryant discusses help for business interruption for small businesses as well as Zantac litigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Bryant Bryant Law Center Zantac Covid-19 Insurance Business Interruption Pending Litigation drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today