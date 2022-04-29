Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 4/28/2022 - Part 2 drowton drowton Author email Apr 29, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Attorney Joe Roark answers questions regarding criminal defense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorney Joe Roark answers questions related to criminal defense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Bryant Law Center Criminal Defense Joe Roark drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today