Legal Line - Bryant Law Center - 8/6/2020 - Part 1 of 2
drowton
Author
Aug 7, 2020
Attorney Teris Swanson discusses court and trial delays from COVID-19 and options from dealing with such.
Tags
Legal Line
Bryant Law Center
Teris Swanson
Covid 19
Court Trials
Criminal Defense
Divorce