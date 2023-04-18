Legal Line - Donna Thornton-Green - 4/13/2023 - Part 2 drowton drowton Author email Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Millicent Green-Polivick answers more questions about SSD. Part 2 of 2. Millicent Green-Polivick returns to answer more questions regarding social security disability. Part 2 of 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legal Line Attorneys Disability Benefits Social Security Disability Lawyers Ssd Denial drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today