Legal Line - Housman, Garatt & Duncan - 05/12/2022 - Part 1 drowton drowton Author email May 13, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorneys Craig Housman and Geordie Garatt answer questions about SSI and worker's compensation. Part 1 of 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Housman Garatt & Duncan Craig Housman Geordie Garatt Social Security Disability Benefits Worker's Compensation drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today