Legal Line - Housman, Garatt & Duncan - 10/2/2020 - Part 1 of 2 drowton drowton Author email Oct 22, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorney Geordie Garatt discusses questions related to worker's compensation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Geordie Garatt Workers Compensation Lawsuite Litigation Workers Comp Attorneys drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today