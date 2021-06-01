Legal Line - Housman, Garatt & Duncan - 5/27/2021 - Part 1 of 2 drowton drowton Author email Jun 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorneys answer questions related to social security and disability benefits. Part 1 of 2. Geordie Garatt and Clay Duncan answer questions about social security and disability benefits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Housman, Garatt & Duncan Geordie Garatt Clay Duncan Attorneys Social Security Disability drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today