Legal Line - Housman, Garatt & Duncan - Part 1 of 2 - 7/08/2021 drowton drowton Author email Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attorney Geordie Garatt and Clay Duncan answer questions regarding social security disability benefits and workers compensation. Part 1 of 2. Attorneys answer questions about social security disabilty and workmans compensation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legal Line Housman, Garatt & Duncan Clay Duncan Geordie Garatt Attorneys Lawyers Social Security Disability Benefits drowton Author email Follow drowton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today