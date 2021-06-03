PADUCAH — Funding options are still unclear for the Greenway Sports Complex, but the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission is still working to choose a management option for the facility. The commission heard a presentation Wednesday from Sports Facility Advisors, or SFA, on how the project can go from the design phase to a fully operating complex.
The sports tourism commission has been grappling with how it wants to manage the facility, as it works toward making the project a reality. Chris Hill, the commission's vice chair, said the commission is looking at two main options. "If we're going to manage it, or if we're going to have someone outsource that as well," Hill said.
Evan Eleff with Sports Facilities Companies, the parent company to SFA, emphasized the importance of attracting new tournaments and getting people to stay in the area.
"They need places to sleep. They need places to eat. They need other things to do than just playing on the field," Eleff said. "And so a community-wide engagement strategy — which isn't just about serving people when they're here, but communicating to them before, during, and after the visit — is really important for the long term success and growth and repeat visitation for the complex."
"We already have the infrastructure with the hotels, we have the restaurants, we have the retail shopping," Hill said. "And literally as a sports tourism parent, and a player when I was younger, most of these facilities are out in the middle of nowhere."
While the commission waits for funding on the project, it has to hold off on any major decisions.
"We would love to break ground tomorrow. However, we need to get the funding in place," Hill said. "And with everything going on between the county and the city, everybody says they want to do it. However we do need to get the, as Mayor Bray said the devil's in the details, and so we really need to get those details going forward."
SFA has worked with the city of Paducah in the past as a consultant for the aquatic center project the current city commission scrapped at the start of the year. The city has committed to partner with the county on the project, but has not announced how much money it wants to put toward the facility. Hill said Sports Facilities Companies management company, Sports Facilities Management, could be an option if they decide to go with a third-party manager. Sports Facilities Management would need to file a request for proposal to be considered. The sports tourism commission did not decide on a management option during Wednesday's meeting.