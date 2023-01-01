PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers split two Missouri Valley Conference games this past week, moving their MVC record to 3-1.
For the best plays of the week, here is the 'Racer Rewind' with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
