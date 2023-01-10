PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 10th.

BOYS

Marshall County 57, McCracken County 53

Paducah Tilghman 70, Graves County 65

Murphysboro 60, West Frankfort 45

Dyersburg 67, Westview 36

1st Region All "A" Quarterfinals

St Mary 69, Carlisle County 53

Mayfield 54, Fulton County 43

Murray 101, Christian Fellowship 61

Ballard Memorial 79, Hickman County 52

2nd Region All "A" Quarterfinals

UHA 74, Lyon County 64

Crittenden County 63, Caldwell County 44

Dawson Springs 56, Fort Campbell 43

Heritage Christian 65, Livingston Central 49

GIRLS

McCracken County 58, Marshall County 12

Westview 53, Dyersburg 30