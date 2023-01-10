PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 10th.
BOYS
Marshall County 57, McCracken County 53
Paducah Tilghman 70, Graves County 65
Murphysboro 60, West Frankfort 45
Dyersburg 67, Westview 36
1st Region All "A" Quarterfinals
St Mary 69, Carlisle County 53
Mayfield 54, Fulton County 43
Murray 101, Christian Fellowship 61
Ballard Memorial 79, Hickman County 52
2nd Region All "A" Quarterfinals
UHA 74, Lyon County 64
Crittenden County 63, Caldwell County 44
Dawson Springs 56, Fort Campbell 43
Heritage Christian 65, Livingston Central 49
GIRLS
McCracken County 58, Marshall County 12
Westview 53, Dyersburg 30