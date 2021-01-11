LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Male (4) 0-0 101
2. Cov. Catholic (7) 3-0 96
3. Bowling Green - 3-0 74
4. Lexington Catholic - 3-0 69
5. Lou. Ballard - 0-0 64
6. Elizabethtown - 2-0 38
6. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-0 38
8. Ashland Blazer - 2-1 31
9. Highlands - 1-1 18
10. St. Henry - 2-1 16
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 8. North Laurel 8. George Rogers Clark 7. Mayfield 7. Frederick Douglass 5. Marshall Co. 5. Christian Co. 4. Oldham Co. 4. Owensboro Catholic 3. University Heights 3. Knott Co. Central 2. Madison Central 2. John Hardin 1. Breathitt Co. 1.
Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Franklin Co. (7) 3-0 97
2. Anderson Co. - 3-0 83
3. Lou. Butler (2) 0-0 70
4. Ryle - 2-0 62
5. Bethlehem - 4-0 47
6. Notre Dame - 3-0 40
7. Lou. Sacred Heart - 2-0 37
8. Elizabethtown - 3-0 36
9. South Laurel - 1-0 21
10. Marshall Co. - 1-1 12
Others receiving votes: Butler Co. 10. Boyd Co. 8. North Laurel 7. Paris 7. Russell 4. George Rogers Clark 3. Lou. DuPont Manual 3. Barren Co. 1. Graves Co. 1. Scott 1.
All Ap subscribers are eligible to vote. Here are this week's voters: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.