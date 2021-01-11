The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 11, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Houston (8) 8-2 112
2. Arlington (3) 11-0 100
3. East Hamilton 7-1 72
4. Siegel 10-3 65
5. Bearden 14-1 63
6. Franklin 12-2 54
7. Oak Ridge (1) 11-3 38
8. Science Hill 15-2 31
9. Station Camp 13-3 27
10. Brentwood 7-2 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 19. Morristown East 13.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Jackson South Side (10) 8-1 118
2. Kingston (1) 11-2 92
3. Upperman (1) 11-3 83
4. Covington 5-2 53
5. Bolivar Central 9-5 44
6. Watertown 9-2 35
7. Loudon 8-2 34
7. Greeneville 10-5 34
9. Elizabethton 10-2 31
10. South Gibson 11-4 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 24. Tyner Academy 20. Fulton 13.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Loretto (4) 7-1 100
2. Madison Academic (3) 9-2 93
3. Clay County (1) 11-2 88
4. Richland (3) 9-0 78
5. North Greene 13-3 57
6. Humboldt (1) 8-1 48
7. Peabody 8-6 39
8. South Fulton 10-2 34
9. Oneida 7-1 27
10. Perry County 6-1 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickett County 19. Summertown 18. Jo Byrns 12.
Division II - Class 3A
Record Pts
1. CBHS (9) 13-0 114
2. Brentwood Academy (1) 10-0 106
3. MBA 7-0 72
4. MUS 9-2 50
5. Ensworth 8-2 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 33. Briarcrest 32. Baylor 27.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts
1. CPA (2) 10-3 102
2. First Assembly Christian (6) 7-0 100
3. Knoxville Webb (3) 12-2 76
4. Goodpasture 9-1 67
5. Tipton Rosemark Academy 7-1 57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia Academy 26. Evangelical Christian 23. DCA 15.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin.