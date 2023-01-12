PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, Jan. 12.
GIRLS
1st Region All "A" Classic Semifinals
Murray 40, Mayfield 36.
Carlisle County 37, Christian Fellowship 34.
