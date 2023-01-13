PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, Jan. 13.
1/13 High School Basketball
- Adam Wells
-
- Updated
Blake Sandlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
32°
Cloudy
33° / 32°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
- Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54
- School searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher shot
- KSP raffling 'luxurious' Denali truck to benefit kids' summer camp
- Nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting locally owned pharmacies
- Multiple Illinois counties refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
- Authorities are 'finding more bodies,' coroner says, a day after 35 tornadoes reportedly struck the South and left at least 7 dead
- Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
- Gang member whose stray bullet killed Mayfield woman in her home to get 75 years in prison
- Adding naloxone to your first aid kit can help save lives, local public health officials say
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.