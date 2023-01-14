PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, Jan. 14.
BOYS
Trinity 78, Crittenden County 31.
Hickman County 80, Christian Fellowship 54.
Christian County 66, Castle, IN 59.
Murray 47, Mayfield 31. (1st Region All "A" Championship)
Lexington Catholic 56, Calloway County 52 (OT). (Kentucky 2A Championship)
GIRLS
Carlisle County 44, Murray 35.
Crittenden County 50, Livingston Central (2nd Region All "A" Championship)
Jackson, MO 48, Graves County 39.
Ballard Memorial 60, Dawson Springs 28.
Christian County 56, Hopkinsville 24.
McCracken County 67, Owensboro Catholic 50.