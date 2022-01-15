MAYFIELD, Ky. - Check out highlights from the First Region All "A" Classic, and more Saturday scores.
BOYS
Murray 67, Mayfield 40.
McCracken County 58, Evansville Central 49.
Daviess County 53, Trigg County 38.
Obion County 56, Henry County 59.
Lyon County 74, Caldwell County 63.
GIRLS
Carlisle County 64, Christian Fellowship 42.
Lyon County 68, Livingston Central 45.
Daviess County 52, Trigg County 38.
Henderson County 70, Christian County 38.
Marshall County 61, McLean County 20.
Obion County 42, Henry County 58.