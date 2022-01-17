The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Blackman (7) 14-0 114 1
2. Cookeville (2) 19-0 98 T2
3. Bearden (1) 17-3 97 T2
4. Bradley Central 15-2 85 4
5. Bartlett (2) 16-4 78 6
6. Coffee County 16-3 49 9
7. Farragut 14-5 41 7
8. Arlington 15-3 32 5
9. Lebanon 15-4 26 8
10. Heritage 16-3 11 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Page (11) 17-1 119 1
2. Livingston Academy (1) 16-2 108 3
3. Jackson South Side 13-2 82 5
4. Grainger 15-4 70 T7
5. Upperman 15-3 66 4
6. Greeneville 15-4 65 2
7. South Gibson 16-3 47 T7
8. White County 15-4 34 6
9. Seymour 16-3 24 9
10. Hardin County 10-2 22 T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 13.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Loretto (12) 16-0 120 1
2. Gibson County 19-1 98 2
3. Westview 16-2 94 3
4. McMinn Central 14-3 81 5
5. Summertown 17-2 67 4
6. East Nashville 13-1 65 7
7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-4 40 6
8. Westmoreland 14-3 39 8
9. York Institute 10-4 27 9
10. Stewart County 12-5 9 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. McKenzie (12) 14-1 120 1
2. Pickett County 15-3 106 4
3. Clay County 12-3 78 5
4. Clarkrange 14-5 71 2
5. Gleason 15-4 70 3
6. Huntland 14-4 58 T7
7. Wayne County 17-4 57 T7
8. Unaka 16-4 38 9
9. Red Boiling Springs 13-5 29 6
10. Sunbright 17-4 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ensworth (11) 9-4 119 2
2. Father Ryan (1) 9-3 100 4
3. Knoxville Catholic 12-6 97 3
4. Brentwood Academy 12-4 89 1
5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 12-6 44 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 12. Baylor 12.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Lakeway Christian (7) 18-2 114 1
2. Northpoint 12-2 98 3
3. Bell Buckle (5) 13-6 89 2
4. Trinity Christian Academy 10-3 79 4
5. Nashville Christian 14-2 32 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 28. CAK 19. Goodpasture 13.