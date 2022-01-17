The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Blackman (7) 14-0 114 1

2. Cookeville (2) 19-0 98 T2

3. Bearden (1) 17-3 97 T2

4. Bradley Central 15-2 85 4

5. Bartlett (2) 16-4 78 6

6. Coffee County 16-3 49 9

7. Farragut 14-5 41 7

8. Arlington 15-3 32 5

9. Lebanon 15-4 26 8

10. Heritage 16-3 11 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Page (11) 17-1 119 1

2. Livingston Academy (1) 16-2 108 3

3. Jackson South Side 13-2 82 5

4. Grainger 15-4 70 T7

5. Upperman 15-3 66 4

6. Greeneville 15-4 65 2

7. South Gibson 16-3 47 T7

8. White County 15-4 34 6

9. Seymour 16-3 24 9

10. Hardin County 10-2 22 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lincoln County 13.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Loretto (12) 16-0 120 1

2. Gibson County 19-1 98 2

3. Westview 16-2 94 3

4. McMinn Central 14-3 81 5

5. Summertown 17-2 67 4

6. East Nashville 13-1 65 7

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-4 40 6

8. Westmoreland 14-3 39 8

9. York Institute 10-4 27 9

10. Stewart County 12-5 9 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. McKenzie (12) 14-1 120 1

2. Pickett County 15-3 106 4

3. Clay County 12-3 78 5

4. Clarkrange 14-5 71 2

5. Gleason 15-4 70 3

6. Huntland 14-4 58 T7

7. Wayne County 17-4 57 T7

8. Unaka 16-4 38 9

9. Red Boiling Springs 13-5 29 6

10. Sunbright 17-4 10 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ensworth (11) 9-4 119 2

2. Father Ryan (1) 9-3 100 4

3. Knoxville Catholic 12-6 97 3

4. Brentwood Academy 12-4 89 1

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 12-6 44 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 12. Baylor 12.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Lakeway Christian (7) 18-2 114 1

2. Northpoint 12-2 98 3

3. Bell Buckle (5) 13-6 89 2

4. Trinity Christian Academy 10-3 79 4

5. Nashville Christian 14-2 32 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 28. CAK 19. Goodpasture 13.