METROPOLIS, Ill. - Check out highlights from the Superman Classic, and more high school basketball scores.
BOYS
Graves County 71, Vienna 49.
Hopkinsville 74, Northwest, TN 32.
Lyon County 71, Madisonville North Hopkins 66.
Marshall County 63, Fulton City 28.
Mayfield 57, Fulton County 48.
Murray 80, Christian Fellowship 53.
Ft. Campbell 32, Massac County 78.
Greenfield 67, Gleason 62.
Marion 70, West Frankfort 35.
GIRLS
Greenfield 35, Gleason 50.
Carterville 65, Marion 42.
Anna Jonesboro 48, Carbondale 44.