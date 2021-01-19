Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19th.

Boys: 

Graves County 76, Fulton City 32

Hickman County 59, Ballard Memorial 48

Gleason 65, Carroll Academy 25

Milan 56, Obion Central 51

Union City 74, Lake County 61

Martin Westview 59, Crockett County 45

Girls:

Caldwell County 70, Paducah Tilghman 55

Calloway County 63, Crittenden County 59 (OT)

Graves County 64, Fulton City 18

Mayfield 64, Fulton County 34

Gleason 80, Carroll Academy 14

Obion Central 46, Milan 31

Union City 51, Lake County 36

Martin Westview 52, Crockett County 26