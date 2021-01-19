Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19th.
Boys:
Graves County 76, Fulton City 32
Hickman County 59, Ballard Memorial 48
Gleason 65, Carroll Academy 25
Milan 56, Obion Central 51
Union City 74, Lake County 61
Martin Westview 59, Crockett County 45
Girls:
Caldwell County 70, Paducah Tilghman 55
Calloway County 63, Crittenden County 59 (OT)
Graves County 64, Fulton City 18
Mayfield 64, Fulton County 34
Gleason 80, Carroll Academy 14
Obion Central 46, Milan 31
Union City 51, Lake County 36
Martin Westview 52, Crockett County 26