PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 20th.

BOYS

Superman Classic - Semifinals

Charleston 79, Goreville 54

Massac County 75, Vienna 57

Murray 77, CFS 34

St Mary 88, CCA 68

McCracken County 62, Paducah Tilghman 52

Lyon County 80, Trigg County 38

Westview 55, Huntingdon 36

West Frankfort 67, Cairo 58

Centralia 42, Herrin 37

GIRLS

McCracken County 74, Paducah Tilghman 41

Lyon County 61, Trigg County 35

Marshall County 46, Calloway County 44

St Mary 55, CCA 21

Westview 59, Huntingdon 54