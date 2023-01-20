PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 20th.
BOYS
Superman Classic - Semifinals
Charleston 79, Goreville 54
Massac County 75, Vienna 57
Murray 77, CFS 34
St Mary 88, CCA 68
McCracken County 62, Paducah Tilghman 52
Lyon County 80, Trigg County 38
Westview 55, Huntingdon 36
West Frankfort 67, Cairo 58
Centralia 42, Herrin 37
GIRLS
McCracken County 74, Paducah Tilghman 41
Lyon County 61, Trigg County 35
Marshall County 46, Calloway County 44
St Mary 55, CCA 21
Westview 59, Huntingdon 54